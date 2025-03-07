Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Actor Radhika Apte is set to make her directorial debut with the action-fantasy film Koyta (Sickle), according to Variety.

The film is produced by Bollywood filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. Motwane has previously worked on projects like Black Warrant, which marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Zahan Kapoor.

The news was announced as part of the CineV-CHD Market lineup, which was revealed during the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), reported Variety. This year's lineup includes 22 different projects from both well-known and new filmmakers.

According to Variety, Koyta will be in Hindi and Marathi. The story follows a young migrant sugarcane cutter who undergoes a forced medical procedure that gives her superpowers. She then uses these powers to help free her family from debt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in the period thriller Akka, which also stars Keerthy Suresh.

The first look for the series was unveiled in February at a grand Netflix event in Mumbai.

The series is set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru, where a matriarchal society dominates. The story revolves around gangster queens whose reign is challenged when an outsider threatens their rule, leading to a violent battle for survival.

Akka is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani under YRF Entertainment.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the series also stars veteran actress Tanvi Azmi in a key role. (ANI)

