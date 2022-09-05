Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films announced a film that is dedicated to teachers.

Titled 'Happy Teachers' Day', the film will feature Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.

Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the social-thriller is written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi.

Sharing the update, Radhika took to Instagram and dropped an announcement video.

Although a vast majority of the film's details are currently kept under wraps, the video clearly hints that the film is about the most important pillars and sculptures of society--the teachers.

While the short clip begins by highlighting that teachers educate, enlighten, empower, and shape our lives, it ends on a deep and thought-provoking questioning note -- "But can't they have a life?"

"Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And this is what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers' Day, starring yours truly and the brilliant @nimratofficial," Radhika captioned the clip.

The cast has started shooting for the film today. It is scheduled to be out on September 5, 2023. (ANI)

