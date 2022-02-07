Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): After learning about the death of Lata Mangeshkar, fans and members from the film and music industry turned up in full strength at Shivaji Park cremation ground to catch the last glimpse of India's nightingale.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, too, marked his presence at the funeral.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Shares a Beautiful Video From Mussoorie as He Enjoys Snowfall From the Window of a Car - WATCH.

Describing the feeling of witnessing Lata Mangeshkar for one last time, Rahul took to Instagram and wrote, "I am lucky to have seen Maa Saraswati the last time."

Rahul also shared an old video where he had a heartfelt conversation with Lata Mangeshkar, describing her as exactly what he imagined 'Bharat Mata' would look like.

Also Read | SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Next Project Reportedly to Be an Adventure Film Set in a Jungle.

"Om shanti ..Lata ji you've left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. Live happily here after maa saraswati," he captioned the clip.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)