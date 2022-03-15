Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): April is going to be special for singer Rahul Vaidya's fans as he is coming up with his first song of the year in the particular month.

On Monday night, Rahul took to Instagram Story and gave an update about his new song. He mentioned that the track, which was earlier titled 'Darling Disco', will be out on April 29.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Birthday: She's a Fashionista Who Has Mastered the Art of Millennial Dressing! (View Pics).

"My first song of 2022 will be out in April. Thank you so much for all the excitement RKV'ians. First, it was Darling Disco but not it will be called something else," he wrote.

For the unversed, Rahul is best known for participating in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' in the year 2004. He got newfound popularity after his participation in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' in 2020. (ANI)

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Florence Pugh in Carolina Herrera for BAFTA Awards 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)