Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The decision of deleting the social media applications comes days after he was granted bail in an adult films case.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

Raj's profiles don't show up after clicking his old Instagram and Twitter accounts. 'Sorry, this page isn't available,' the message pops up the second you click on the old links of his social media accounts.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In September, he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. (ANI)

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)