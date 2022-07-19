Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Actor turned author, Twinkle Khanna shared an unseen picture on her social media account on the 10th death anniversary of her father and late actor Rajesh Khanna.

On Monday, the 'Mela' actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote an emotional note along with an unseen picture of the father-daughter duo.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "10 years. He is still here. In all our hearts."

In the monochrome picture, 'Anand' actor was seen with her, who is giving a hug to him from behind. The veteran actor was seen donning a white shirt while young Twinkle wearing salwar kameez and kept her hair in a low bun.

The 'Aradhana'actor was born in Punjab's Amritsar on December 29, 1942, Khanna made his debut in 1966 with 'Aakhri Khat', which was India's first official Oscar Entry in 1967.

Khanna achieved super-stardom with Shakti Samantha's 'Aradhana' (1969) which also starred veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

Leaving a strong imprint on each one of his fans with his exemplary persona, he proved his acting mettle on the silver screen with three consecutive hit films like 'Aakhri Khat', 'Raaz' and 'Aurat'.

By 2011, Khanna held the record for a maximum number of films as the solo lead hero and the least number of multi-star cast films in Hindi Cinema.

With his versatility in acting, he has wowed and entertained the audience in more than 100 films.

Khanna, who was fondly called Kaka, also made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71 which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films. The actor won the Filmfare Best Actor Awards on three occasions and was nominated 14 times.

The actor-turned-politician was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

It has been 10 years since the legendary actor passed away and the world is still mourning the loss of the icon, whose excellence, grace and charisma are unmatched. (ANI)

