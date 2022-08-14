New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The entire nation is gearing up to celebrate 75th Independence Day, from hoisting the national flag to dressing up in traditional Tricolour outfits, people leave no stone unturned on August 15 to pay tribute to the country that has battled and fought against the oppression so bravely throughout history.

In fact, to mark the historic day, several citizens including celebrities have joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by using the Tricolour as a display picture on their social media handles.

From superstar Rajinikanth to Anupam Kher, and Sidharth Malhotra, a slew of stars have shown solidarity with the nation by putting the Indian flag as their Instagram, Twitter DP.

1. Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is not an active social media user. However, he made sure he participate in PM Modi's Tiranga movement. He posted a picture of the national flag as the Display Picture on his Twitter handle, days after he visited Delhi in connection with the 75th anniversary of independence.

2. Anupam Kher

On August 2, veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a picture of himself standing next to the Indian flag as his profile picture and as a post on Twitter.

"#HarGharTiranga #NewProfilePic," Kher tweeted.

3. Varun Dhawan

Like others, actor Varun Dhawan also changed his Instagram DP to the Tricolour. His Twitter DP also has a picture of the Indian flag.

4. Ajay Devgn

Not only did Ajay Devgn change his Twitter DP to the Tricolour but also urged fellow citizens to do the same to pay respect to the nation.

"It's the 75th year of our Independence. As India celebrates Amrit Mahotsav, join the pledge to bring our Tricolour home. Let's fly our flag high between 13th to 15th August. I ask all of you to be a part of #HarGharTiranga," tweeted the National award winner.

5. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, who evoked the spirit of patriotism with his film 'Shershaah', also changed his Instagram and Twitter DPs to the Tricolour.

6. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar also joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by posting a tricolour profile picture on Twitter.

7. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

As entire India has painted itself into the tricolours, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who is not an avid social media user, also joined the Tricolour bandwagon and changed his Instagram profile picture to that of a tricolour on the video and photo sharing app.

"I am blessed to be a Bhartiya," read the picture in English, Hindi and Sanskrit.

8. Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been a staunch supporter of the government's initiatives, added a tricolour DP on her Instagram.

9. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's also used the Tricolour as his profile picture on Twitter and Instagram.

10. Mammootty

A few days ago, Malayalam superstar Mammootty changed his profile picture on Twitter to the Tiranga and even spoke about Prime Minister's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

"Our flag is a symbol that unites us all. It's a reminder that despite our differences we are one! As we celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', let's show unity in diversity by flying a #Tiranga in our homes from 13-15 Aug," he tweeted.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

