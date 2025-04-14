Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karthik, a Rajinikanth fan from Madurai, celebrated Tamil New Year in a unique way by honoring the superstar at a temple he built within his residence.

The temple, which was inaugurated a few months ago, features a 300 kg idol of the actor and stands as a testament to Karthik's devotion.

Karthik, who regards Rajinikanth as a God, celebrated the Tamil New Year festival with his family members in the temple. The space has become a shrine dedicated to the actor, highlighting the massive admiration and love Rajinikanth commands across the country.

Puthandu, commonly known as Tamil New Year, is being celebrated on April 14, 2025.

"A few months ago, Rajinikanth invited us, and we had the opportunity to meet him in person. He gave us many gifts.We will continue to worship him," he said. (ANI)

