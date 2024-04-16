Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Filmmaker S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya recently tied the knot in Chennai.

The ceremony was a star-studded affair as several renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan.

Veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also present. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the ceremony.

Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, and Arjun too graced the wedding.

Several pictures from the wedding ceremony went viral.

Take a look at them:

Aishwarya is Shankar's eldest daughter and also happens to be doctor by profession. This is her second marriage post her divorce with cricketer Damodaran Rohit.

On the work front, Shankar is currently working on two films simultaneously. He is directing Ram Charan's Telugu film Game Changer and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.(ANI)

