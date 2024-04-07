Entertainment News | Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' to Release in October, Check out New Poster

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Makers of the upcoming movie, 'Vettaiyan,' unveiled a fresh announcement regarding the film's release on social media.

Agency News ANI| Apr 07, 2024 08:50 PM IST
Entertainment News | Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' to Release in October, Check out New Poster
Vettaiyan poster (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming movie, 'Vettaiyan,' made fresh announcements regarding the film's release on social media.

Lyca Productions took to its X account on Sunday to reveal the new poster of the film.

The poster featured Rajinikanth pointing a gun at someone off-screen. He sported black sunglasses and a blue shirt and carried a smile, The text on the poster read, "In Cinemas releasing worldwide October 2024."

The caption read, "Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER (calendar emoticon) Get ready to chase down the prey!"

https://x.com/LycaProductions/status/1776920414658429024

Reacting to the poster, a fan wrote, "Thalaivaaa.....waiting!"

Another fan commented, "Wow. Surprise. Superstar #Rajnikanth's highly anticipated #Vettaiyan locks October 2024 release. Have to wait and see if Dussehra or Diwali release. As always Dashing looking from ageless Superstar @rajinikanth"

"Love the look! Can't wait for October," added a third fan.

'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. Rajinikanth was spotted filming for the movie in various locations, such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
