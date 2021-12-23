Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday said that he has finished shooting for his upcoming movie "Bheed", directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with director to announce that the movie has been completed.

"And it's a wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. In this 'bheed' (crowd), I have found a good friend. I love you sir," Rao wrote.

Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Rao's co-star from upcoming movie "Badhaai Do".

"Bheed" is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed the filmmaker's "Thappad".

