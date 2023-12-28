Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): If you loved watching 'Guns & Gulaabs', then there's good news for you.

The Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer web series has been renewed for the second season by Netflix.

Also Read | Prasanth Narayan Dies at 51, Actor and Theatre Artiste Was Known For His Work in Mohanlal's Chayamukhi.

Excited about the second season, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said, "We've always believed that this wicked genre mash, 'Guns & Gulaabs' held tremendous potential to entertain, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partners to bring it tolife. We are humbled by the love that season 1 has received and are excited about season 2. While we'll keep the details under wraps for now, we will work hard on an adventure that'll be wilder and more delicious than the first one."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1YsqUpSKP8/?hl=en

Also Read | What If Season 2: Who is Kahhori? All You Need to Know About MCU’s New Hero and Devery Jacobs, Actress Who Voiced Her!.

Set in the early '90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties.

On expanding 'Guns and Gulaabs' franchise, Tanya Bami - Series Head at Netflix India said, "It was delightful to see Raj and DK take their magic higher on Netflix with Guns and Gulaabs. Guns and Gulaabs is such a break from everything the OTT space is known for and that's exactly why we are so excited to bring another season of this rib tickling genre bender! What started off with Guns & Gulaabs hasnow evolved into a deep partnership with Raj & DK. We are excited to bring their most distinct and unique ideas to our members in India and globally as well!"

Adarsh Gourav, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gulshan Devaiah were also a part of the first season. More details regarding the new season are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)