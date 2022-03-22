Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan's first look from 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): After announcing their collaboration for the Netflix project 'Guns & Gulaabs', actors Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan, on Tuesday, treated fans by sharing their looks from the upcoming crime drama.

For 'Guns & Gulaabs', Rajkumar went back in time and tried to recreate the 90s look with his role. In an image, he can be seen holding a bottle of Campa Cola in his hand, leaving fans nostalgic.

His first look features him sporting long tresses.

Giving a glimpse of his 90s avatar, Rajkummar took to Instagram and wrote, "So thrilled to announce the first look of my first Netflix series #GunsAndGulaabs. Taiayar hojaiye (Be ready) because I'm coming to bring the in my 90s avatar! Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines."

On the other hand, Dulquer is seen giving an intense look while sitting on a jeep's bonnet. This would be his first web series.

Sharing his look, Dulquer wrote on Instagram, "Put on your seatbelts and get ready for a ride back to the 90s with me."

"Here's presenting my first look from Guns & Gulaabs, my first ever web series and my first collab with the amazing duo @rajanddk. @rajkummar_rao, @gouravadarsh, @tjbhanu, @gulshandevaiah78 and our other talented co-stars will join me for this thrilling ride," he added.

Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is touted as a "wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller."

This pulpy series will also see actors Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. (ANI)

