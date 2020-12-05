New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Indulging into some weekend thought process, actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday shared a scintillating picture of himself, alongside a quote by American Advaita teacher Robert Adams.

The 'Stree' star shared a post on Instagram, in which he delineated deep motivational thoughts.

The star took to Instagram to share a picturesque picture of self wherein he can be seen donning a white casual tee with blue denim pants teamed up with white sneakers. A scenic view can be seen wherein the sunrays play the part while Rao rides a cart in a farm field.

Rao penned down a contemplative caption which reads, "Within you is the light of a thousand suns ~ Robert Adams,"

Concluding the caption, the actor noted a message for his fans in Hindi, "apne aNdr kii us roshnii ko hmeshaa k'aaym rkhnaa dost / " (translation: Keep that light inside you forever friend).

Celebrity followers including Neha Dhupia and more than one lakh fans liked the post that on the photo-sharing platform.

The actor has been quite active on social media. Last month, Rajkummar announced that he is preparing a chiselled physique for a new role.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in a sports comedy-drama 'Chhalaang' co-starring Nushrat Bharucha. (ANI)

