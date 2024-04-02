Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is all set to essay the role of visually impaired industrialist in Srikanth in his biopic, took to social media to congratulate the latter as he and his wife have been blessed with a daughter.

Srikanth Bolla shared the good news on his Instagram account with a cute post.

Rajkummar shared the same post on his social media handle with a message that read, "Heartiest congratulations to #Srikanth and Swathi on the arrival of their little princess! Sending lots of love and blessings your way."

The Rajkummar starrer narrates the story of Srikanth Bolla, who did not let his visual impairment come in the way of eventually finding Bollant Industries. 'Srikanth' film is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and will hit the theatres on May 10, 2024.

The movie was earlier titled 'SRI'. The update regarding the change in the name was shared recently by the team.

Sharing the update, Rajkummar Rao on social media wrote, "A remarkable true story that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled SRI, releasing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 10th May 2024."

Jyotika and Alaya F are also a part of the film. (ANI)

