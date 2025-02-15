Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Finally, the wait is over as the makers have announced the release date of Rajkummar Rao starrer action entertainer 'Maalik'.

The film is set to hit the theatres on June 20, 2025.

Also Read | 'Best Way To Honour Her Spirit': Prateik Babbar Opens Up on Marrying Priya Banerjee at His Late Mother Smita Patil's Bandra Home in a True 'Ghar Ki Shaadi'.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Tips Films shared the announcement with the caption, "Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGFO-cjMW_c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 15: Galileo Galilei, Megan Thee Stallion, Hardeep Singh Puri and Anas Edathodika - Know About Personalities Born on February 15.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Maalik, transforming into a ruthless gangster with a striking new intensity.

Tips Films and Northern Lights Films have finally announced the release date for the much-awaited Rajkummar Rao's film.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his work in thrillers and dramas, Maalik is currently in post-production.

On August 31, 2024, the actor announced his project. Sharing his look from the film, RajKummar Rao took to Instagram and wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_Utl1EttZ2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the poster, RajKummar could be seen in gunda avatar with a gun in his hand. He gave an intense look.

The poster read, "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

'Maalik' is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)