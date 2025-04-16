Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao and Waqima Gabbi's upcoming movie Bhool Chuk Maaf released a new romantic song, 'Koi Naa,' on Wednesday.

From the house of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films - Bhool Chuk Maaf is back in the spotlight with the launch of its first track, 'Koi Naa'.

After the release of the teaser, Bhool Chuk Maaf has become one of the highly anticipated movies of this year.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the film stars the ever-versatile Rajkummar Rao and the talented Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles of Ranjan Tiwari and Titli Mishra.

The latest track, 'Koi Naa, ' beautifully captures Bhool Chuk Maad's dreamy and romantic essence, offering a glimpse into the charming world of Ranjan and Titli.

The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Gifty, with poignant lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and produced by Tanishk Bagchi & Ganesh Waghela.

The song is sung by Harnoor and Shreya Ghoshal. The music video features romantic scenes between Rajkummar and Wamiqa, giving fans a peek into their delightful on-screen chemistry.

The film is set for a global release on May 9, 2025. (ANI)

