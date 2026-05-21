Entertainment News | Rakesh Bedi's Fun Goa Moment with Sukhbir Feels Straight out of 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi recently bumped into popular Punjabi singer Sukhbir in Goa.

Bedi, who was in Goa for a festival, shared the moment on his social media account. In the video, he spoke about meeting 'Gal Ban Gayi' singer and praised him for his skills.

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"Everyone, welcome to 'Hi Chai with Rakesh Bedi'. I am in Goa for a festival. I have a speaker session tomorrow here, but I met somebody whom I love a lot. He sings fantastically from his heart and he is none other than Sukhbir," Bedi said in the video

As the camera moved towards Sukhbir, the singer joined the fun and sang his popular track, "Dil dena, dil lena, ai son da khara khara...Hai Sauda khara khara..."

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Sukhbir then added Rakesh Bedi's popular 'Dhurandhar' dialogue, "arre bachcha hai tu mera."

Reacting to this, Rakesh Bedi said, "Haan bilkul, maine yehi bola hai usko. Maine kaha itna itna achha gaana gaata hai, iska ek hi reason hai, kyunki bachcha hai tu mera. Thank you sir."

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Rakesh Bedi has been a well-known name in films, television and theatre for nearly three decades. He became popular with comedy shows like 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', 'Shrimaan Shrimati', and 'Yes Boss'. He has also worked in several Bollywood films as a character actor.

The actor was recently praised for his role as Jameel Jamali in the 'Dhurandhar' films. Both instalments were successful at the box office. The film starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)