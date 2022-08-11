Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Raksha Bandhan is all about love, care and togetherness and so is Bollywood.

This year, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan which celebrates the bond of brother and sister, let's turn the pages back and take a look at some 'Rakhi attires' inspired by Bollywood divas.

So, if you haven't chosen your ideal Rakhi outfit yet, we've got you covered.

1. Indo-western attire

If you're not sure whether to go all-ethnic or all-western for this Rakhi, choose an elegant Indo-Western co-ord set just like Janhvi Kapoor did! The best way to solve the problem and let your inner diva enjoy the flavours of both ethnic and western looks is to wear a crop top with palazzo pants and a shrug.

2. Sheer-pastel Saree

Take a cue from Katrina Kaif if you enjoy donning sarees but want to keep your look understated and stylish. To achieve a simple yet elegant festive look, wear this sheer-pastel pink saree with a thick blouse.

3. Indian ethnic casual ensemble

Cape sleeves are the newest trend, try something different for Raksha Bandhan, like Alia Bhatt's palazzo and kurta ensemble, which has lovely floral patterns, a deep V-neckline, and cape sleeves. Add a statement ring and a pair of dangling earrings. If your clothing is dark in colour, use neutral makeup to balance the look.

4. Ethnic gown

Ace your Raksha Bandhan look in an ivory white gown, Just like Mrunal Thakur did! White is such a calming colour that it always looks great, no matter what the occasion is. You can create this angelic look, even with simple makeup and accessories. The outfit will be distinctive and undoubtedly draw attention.

5. Ethnic kurta- palazzo

The ideal attire for any Indian festival is an Indian suit with opulent golden jhumkas. You too can look stunning in an ethnic kurta like Deepika Padukone. She was dressed in a three-quarter-sleeved, fuchsia pink bandhani kurta with golden trim. She also wore a golden pair of pants. Adding a sheer organza dupatta, bare skin, and a messy bun will finish off the look. (ANI)

