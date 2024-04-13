Entertainment News | Ram Charan Receives Honorary Doctorate from Vels University, Father Chiranjeevi, Wife Upasana Congratulate Him

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan has received an honorary doctorate from Vels University in Chennai. He expressed his happiness on this achievement and shared a picture of receiving the honorary degree at the graduation ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted the picture and wrote, "Happy to receive my honorary doctorate from Vels University! Grateful to the people of Chennai and to everyone who's been a part of my journey. Here's to more dreams and achievements together! #velsuniversity"In the picture, he is seen wearing red graduation gown.

Also Read | Uorfi Javed’s 100 Kg Royal-Blue Gown Turns Heads in Mumbai Streets, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Actress Travels By Tempo (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5tFDCUvLj6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

After his post, superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela congratulated him, and wrote a note on X, "Vels University Tamilnadu, the renowned academic institution bestowing an Honorary Doctorate on @AlwaysRamcharan makes me feel emotional and proud as a father. It is an exhilarating moment. True happiness for any parent is when the offspring outperforms their achievements. And Ram Charan has been doing that with great consistency! Onwards and Upwards! Love you my dear Dr.Ram Charan !"

Also Read | Coachella 2024 Live Stream: YouTube Unveils 'Multiview Feature' for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1779136421800141030

His wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela also shared her happiness and mentioned, "Congratulations my dearest DR RAM CHARAN KONIDELA. @AlwaysRamCharan"

https://x.com/upasanakonidela/status/1779161866671104447

Talking about the ace actor, since his debut in 2007 with 'Chirutha,' Ram Charan has garnered praise for his roles in several films. He has received recognition through Nandi Awards, Filmfare, South Indian International Movie Awards and more. Apart from this, the actor has earned a nomination for the Critics' Choice Awards in the Best Actor category for his performance in 'RRR.'

Vels University has recognised distinguished personalities in various fields, with Ram receiving the honour for his contribution to the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship. Joining him will be Dr P Veeramuthuvel, Project Coordinator, Chandrayaan, ISRO; Dr GSK Velu, Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare and Padma Shri recipient, table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal, according to a release.Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of 'Game Changer', which also stars Kiara Advani.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of 'Game Changer' treated fans to a fun track 'Jaragandi' from the film. The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The film's promotional material also aligns with what's described by the platform.Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S. Shankar has directed the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony.

The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)