Entertainment News | Ram Charan's Lookalike Fan Breaches Security at 'Peddi' Event in Vijayawada, Actor's Reaction Wins Hearts

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday attended a promotional event for their film 'Peddi' in Vijayawada.While the event was filled with excitement and celebration, a strange incident also occurred when Charan's lookalike fan breached security in an attempt to meet him.

A viral video from the event shows the excited fan crossing the barricades and rushing straight toward Ram Charan's seat. Within moments, security personnel stepped in and escorted him away from the stage. Sitting just a few feet away from the incident, Janhvi appeared visibly startled by the sudden disruption.

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A separate video that surfaced later shows Ram Charan meeting the fan, where he appears to calmly explain to him about his actions and why they were inappropriate. The fan, visibly moved, thanked the actor and respectfully touched his feet.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see the first-time on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, leading to comparisons between their parents Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's pairing in films like 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari', 'SP Parasuram', 'Kadhal Devathai' and others.

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Speaking to ANI, Janhvi reflected on her pairing with Ram Charan and said, "It was a lot of excitement because one of the most iconic films, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. So I was very excited to collaborate with Ram sir. Secondly, as a fan of that film and that pair, I was very excited to see what would be there to bring us together."

The film 'Peddi' is set to release in theatres on June 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)