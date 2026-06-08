Entertainment News | Ramesh Sippy, Vijayta Pandit Hema Malini's Six-decade Legacy Ahead of 'Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee Concert'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and singer-actress Vijayta Pandit showered praise on veteran actress and politician Hema Malini as preparations began for 'The Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee Concert', a grand event celebrating six decades of her contribution to Indian cinema while paying tribute to her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra.

The concert, scheduled to be held on July 10 at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai, will also support the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

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Speaking to ANI, Ramesh Sippy lauded Hema Malini's continued contribution to cinema and public service.

"Hema ji is doing a very good job for the industry and for the workers... She never stopped her dance, she kept on doing films and now she is serving people in politics in Mathura. This is a very good thing. There are very few selfless workers like her. We must appreciate what she is doing....," he said.

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Expressing excitement about the upcoming event, Sippy added, "I will look forward to the upcoming concert. It promises to be very nice and entertaining. It will also be a trip down memory lane."

He also praised Hema Malini's decision to honour the people who contributed to her illustrious career.

"It has never happened before that an artist has thanked another artist for their contribution. When Hema ji and many filmmakers and actors worked together in the 1970s and 1980s, there were long associations between actor-director, hero-heroine, director-hero and music director-singer. She wants to acknowledge that she became a star because of them. She wants to thank so many legends, and that is something extraordinary about Hema ji," RJ Anirudh Chawla said.

"Hema ji is amazing. It is difficult to pick just one favourite film because she has given so many memorable performances over the last 60 years. There were years when she had several releases at the same time. She has done outstanding work and will always be remembered," Sippy added.

Singer-actress Vijayta Pandit also spoke fondly about the veteran actress, describing her as one of the most remarkable stars Indian cinema has produced.

"I think there will be very few actresses like Hema ji in the industry. She is so beautiful and talented. She has worked with dedication and hard work. She has maintained her position in the industry for so many years, which is very difficult. I want Hema ji to keep working even today. She still looks as beautiful as she did in films like 'Seeta Aur Geeta' and 'Dream Girl'," she said.

Recalling her association with Hema Malini, Vijayta said she feels fortunate to have sung in the actress's iconic film 'Dream Girl'.

"I am very lucky that I sang a song in Hema ji's film 'Dream Girl'. I was only nine years old. The biggest thing was that I had a solo line in the song..... Maybe I will sing the entire song during the programme. I will definitely sing my lines. Standing next to Lata ji and singing was a huge moment for me," she said.

Vijayta also shared memories of working with Dharmendra and expressed her admiration for the tribute being organised in his memory.

"I am very happy that Hema ji is doing such a beautiful programme for Dharam ji. I want everyone to come and enjoy this programme. Let us all remember Dharam ji. I was fortunate to work with him in 'Zalzala'. We shot together in Kashmir and I have many wonderful memories with him. He used to tell me, 'What an innocent face.' Those memories will always remain in my heart. His love, work, sweet nature and beautiful smile will always stay with us," she said.

Celebrating six glorious decades of an extraordinary cinematic journey, legendary actress Hema Malini's 60-year historic legacy, and her emotional tribute to the legendary Dharmendra, will be presented at "The Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee Concert" on July 10, 2026, at Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai.

The concert has been conceptualised, produced, directed and hosted by producer-director RJ Anirudh Chawla under his acclaimed format, "Legends Ki Kahani, Legends Ki Zubaani."

The concert will take audiences through Hema Malini's remarkable life and career with live storytelling, memorable film music, and a specially curated 15-piece orchestra. Several distinguished artistes, including Sudesh Bhosale, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, Suresh Wadkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Anup Jalota, Anu Malik, Shabbir Kumar, Vijayta Pandit, and Purnima Shrestha, will perform and pay tribute to both Hemaji and Dharamji at the Charity Concert in support of FWICE.

The official trailer and concert poster were unveiled at a press conference held at Juhu Millennium Club on June 8. The event was attended by veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja Sippy, Anup Jalota, Shabbir Kumar, Vijeta Pandit Shrivastava, FWICE representatives, RJ Anirudh Chawla and Sanjeev Gupta, Managing Director of Global Advertisers Pvt. Ltd., the official outdoor partner of the concert.

In a significant gesture towards the welfare of cinema workers, RJ Anirudh Chawla presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to FWICE on behalf of Dharmendra, Hema Malini and himself. The concert itself is being organised in support of FWICE and aims to contribute to the well-being of members of the film fraternity.

One of the emotional highlights of the evening will be a special tribute to Dharmendra, celebrating his enduring contribution to Indian cinema and his cherished association with Hema Malini.

One of the most extraordinary elements of the concert will be Hemaji's felicitation of her legendary Co-Stars, Directors, Music Directors and Writers, who contributed immensely to her legacy. Their names will be revealed in the coming days.

Extending beyond the stage, the Diamond Jubilee celebrations will also include a book on Hema Malini's life, co-authored by Hema Malini and RJ Anirudh Chawla, as well as a documentary chronicling her inspiring journey from celebrated actress to cultural icon, directed by Anirudh Chawla.

More than a concert, the event will be a celebration of a timeless legacy, an unforgettable era of Indian cinema, and the enduring bond between artists and audiences across generations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)