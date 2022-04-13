Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and friends Anushka Ranjan and Akanksha Ranjan were all smiles as they left Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra house Vastu after attending the 'Brahmastra' actors' pre-wedding ceremony on Wednesday.

Spotted outside Vastu, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen looked exquisite in traditional attires.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Baraat to Move From Krishna Raj Bungalow to Vastu Residence.

While Soni chose an all pastel ensemble with subtle makeup, Shaheen blinked like a ray of sunshine in a lime green coloured traditional wear with matching jewellery.

Akanksha Ranjan was also spotted outside Vastu after attending the Mehendi function. She wore a sequined white ensemble and kept her hair loose with her front luscious locks tied in a braid.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Supreme Court Refuses to Stop Streaming of Ekta Kapoor's Reality Show Over Copyright Infringement Issue.

On the other hand, Anushka Ranjan chose to wear a rose-pink pastel shade saree and accessorised her outfit with heavy stone studded earrings.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have kick-started on Wednesday. Earlier, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister), cousins Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Armaan Jain were also spotted outside Ranbir's residence.

Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt and step-sister Pooja Bhatt also graced the event with their presence at Ranbir's Bandra abode.

'Brahmastra' director and producer--Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar also arrived in style for the pre-wedding ceremony at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu.

The pre-wedding functions have started from today onwards and the couple will tie the knot on April 14 at Ranbir's Bandra house Vastu.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

Interestingly, Ayan, who is Ranbir and Alia's close friend, today unveiled a sneak peek of the couple's love song 'Kesariya' from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' to mark their fresh beginnings.

'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)