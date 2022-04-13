Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Neetu Kapoor looked radiant in an off-white and multicoloured embroidered Ghaghra for his son Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared the details about Neetu's outfit on his official Instagram handle.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Baraat to Move From Krishna Raj Bungalow to Vastu Residence.

The veteran actor wore a resham ghagra choli for the special occasion.

The 63-year-old star accessorised the outfit with heavy green stone studded jewellery including of necklace, bangles and stud earrings. She chose to keep her hair open with subtle peach-pink palette makeup for the special day.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Supreme Court Refuses to Stop Streaming of Ekta Kapoor's Reality Show Over Copyright Infringement Issue.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have kick-started on Wednesday. The couple is all set to tie the knot on April 14, Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)