New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new wedding pictures are out and they are all about love, light and smiles.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared two new snaps from the 'Brahmastra' actor's wedding.

The first picture sees the newlyweds smiling for the camera, and the second candid snap captures both of them stuck at the moment while looking adorably at each other.

Sharing the photos, Shaheen wrote, "Plot twist. My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu, on Thursday. (ANI)

