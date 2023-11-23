Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol with others (Image source: X)

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Actor Ranbir Kapoor along with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrived at the trailer launch of their action thriller film 'Animal' in New Delhi.

Ranbir and Bobby visited Bangla Saheb Gurudwara in Delhi to seek blessings after the overwhelming response to their intense and gripping trailer, seeking blessings for the success of their film.

Ranbir wore a white kurta with a black shawl while Bobby wore a pink shirt and black pants for the visit.

The journey of Animal began with a spectacular trailer preview in Mumbai, setting the stage for what would be an unforgettable cinematic experience. The team then took their promotional campaign to Delhi, where a trailer launch event was held.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce one because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The trailer also revealed that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)

