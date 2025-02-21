Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight with their stunning entry at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Alia looked gorgeous in a light-pink saree as she posed for the photographs. The 'Jigra' actress complimented her outfit with a sparkling silver necklace. She came along with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read | 'You Are the Biggest Chhapri': 'Bigg Boss 18' Fame Tajinder Bagga SLAMS Farah Khan for Her Controversial Holi Remark, Demands Apology (Watch Video).

The 'Barfi' actor appeared as charming as always in a bandh-gala green sherwani and white pyjamas for the event. The couple looked picture-perfect as they posed for the paps.

On the same evening, the B-town's favourite couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, turned heads as they arrived at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

Also Read | Martin Scorsese's Crime Drama To Star Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt.

Bebo looked stunning in an orange saree, which she paired with a sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with statement jewellery and carried a matching potli bag.

Saif, on the other hand, looked classy as he complemented her in a black sherwani with gold buttons and a white pocket square.

Kareena also attended the Mehendi ceremony of the couple, which took place on Wednesday evening, with her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor. The two were spotted in traditional outfits. For the event, Bebo chose to wear a turquoise A-line kurta, while Lolo opted for a dark pink suit.

Earlier in January, Aadar and Alekha exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple's roka ceremony took place in November last year. It was attended by several celebrities from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea.Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)