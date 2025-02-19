Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Mehendi ceremony, which took place on Wednesday evening in Mumbai.

The two were accompanied by Alia's mother, Soni Razdan. The trio was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue.

The 'Animal' actor looked dapper in a white embroidered sherwani with matching churidar pants. Alia, on the other hand, looked stunning in a golden sequined sharara set, which she paired with a matching dupatta and statement earrings.

The Mehendi ceremony was also attended by his cousins, actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The two looked stunning as they were spotted in traditional outfits.

Apart from them, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was also spotted at the Mehendi function. The Sholay actress was seen in a blue suit, which she paired with a multicoloured shrug.

Earlier in the day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared inside pictures from the private Mehendi ceremony held at Aadar and Alekha's home. She showed off her Mehendi design and posed with the couple in the pictures. Aadar also posted a couple of pictures from the event on social media.

Earlier in January, the couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa, surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple's roka ceremony took place in November last year. It was attended by several celebrities from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with an adorable proposal by the sea.

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year.

Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie. (ANI)

