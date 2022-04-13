Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): The wait is finally over! Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot on the occasion of Baisakhi on Thursday.

The details about the wedding date have been confirmed by Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor while talking to the media after attending the couple's mehendi ceremony.

"The wedding is tomorrow (Thursday) at Vastu (Ranbir's Bandra residence)," Riddhima and Neetu, with a big smile on their faces, informed.

The mother-daughter duo also praised Alia, saying she is the "best."

"Bhaut cute and gorgeous hai Alia (She is extremely cute and gorgeous)," Riddhima added.

Prior to the mehendi ceremony, a pooja was organised at Ranbir's residence in memory of his late father Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2022, after battling cancer.

Speaking of Ranbir and Alia's relationship, the two met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' five years ago and fell in love with each other while working together. (ANI)

