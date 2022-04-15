Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony was nothing less than a fairytale affair. From lifting Alia in his arms in front of the paparazzi to grooving with her to SRK's song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', Ranbir did everything to make his wife beam with joy at their D-day. There's another gesture of Ranbir that has been giving out major husband goals.

He got down on his knees to ensure that Alia could put the garland on him easily during their wedding. A video of the particular moment has surfaced online, garnering everyone's attention.

In the clip, Ranbir's friends are seen picking him up on their shoulders when it was Alia's turn to put the garland on him. However, soon Ranbir kneeled in front of Alia, and the couple finally exchanged the garlands and sealed the moment with a kiss.

Fans went gaga over the romantic moment shared by the couple.

"Ranbir is so so so romantic," a social media user commented.

"Alia and Ranbir are truly made for each other. Love the way kneeled in front of Alia," another one wrote.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding took place at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday on the occasion of Baisakhi. (ANI)

