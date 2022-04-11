Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's Krishna Raj bungalow has been decorated with bright lights ahead of the actor's speculated wedding to Alia Bhatt.

The abode, which is a well-known landmark in Mumbai's Chembur, could be seen sparkled up with pink, purple and golden lights. The multi-floor building is currently under construction and rumours suggest that Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding.

Earlier today, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

