Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): After 'Tere Pyaar Mein', Ranbir Kapoor is back with a new song from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

Titled 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar', the peppy track is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The music video features Ranbir in a cool avatar.

Also Read | Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir’s Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dressed in a shiny black blazer, Ranbir flaunts his dance moves and tells everyone not to worry too much and fall in love more than once. The song is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again!

Also, the song made Ranbir's fans nostalgic and reminded them of the actor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' days, as he twirled some ladies around.

Also Read | SS Rajamouli Feels Overwhelmed After Steven Spielberg Calls RRR ‘Outstanding’ and an ‘Eye Candy’ (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoeM0CsJFHe/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

"Oh my God! This film is giving me Bachna Ae Haseeno vibes," a social media user commented.

"Ranbir is the best. From Bachna Ae Haseeno to Tu Jhoothi, he has delivered best romantic roles," another one commented.

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who plays the role of Ranbir's friend in the film, also features in the special track.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor also stars in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar', which is helmed by Luv Ranjan.

'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' is the second song. Prior to it, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Tere Pyaar Mein' which got a massive response from the fans.'Tere Pyaar Mein' oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

With Ranbir and Shraddha's presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveliness that strikes the right chord with the youth.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)