Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda shared a glimpse from his recovery on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a short video of his physiotherapy session and captioned it, "cl utth bNdeyaa ai kh'uun boldaa, rg rg meN riijh junuun boldaa // Recovery mode on!"

Also Read | Your Place or Mine Movie Review: Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Lack Chemistry in Netflix's Charmless Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coep1i9giAd/

Hooda was injured while riding a horse in January.

Also Read | Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir’s Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot! (LatestLY Exclusive).

As per sources, he fainted during his horse riding session. He suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The doctors have advised him complete bed rest for now.

Last year, Randeep suffered an injury while shooting an action sequence for 'Radhe' with Salman Khan for which the Highway actor had to undergo knee surgery.

On Randeep's video, fans expressed their concern and shared their messages.

A fan wrote, "Concerned about your weight! Hope you are well!" Another one wrote, "Recover soon Randeep."

On the acting front, Hooda will reprise his role in 'Laal Rang 2'.

He will also be seen in 'Veer Savarkar', a biopic on VD Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Randeep, who plays the titular role in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)