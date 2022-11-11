Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda-starrer 'CAT' series has got a release date. It will be out on December 9 on Netflix.

'CAT' is the story of Gurnaam Singh, who is compelled to confront his dark past in an attempt to save the life of his brother. Having once been a 'CAT' - informant for the police as a young boy, Gurnaam finds himself plunged right back, as a police informant, into the volatile underbelly of corruption and crime as he untangles a web of deceit.

Sharing the update, Randeep took to Instagram and wrote, "We've got some purrrrr-fect news!Watch Randeep Hooda as Gurnam in CAT - a gripping tale of brotherhood, espionage and more, releasing on 9th Dec only on Netflix.#CAT #CATOnNetflix

The revenge drama is created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, and produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment.

Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood and Pramod Pathal are also a part of the series.

Apart from 'CAT', Randeep will also be seen in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. He also has 'Unfair and Lovely' with Illeana D'cruz and a web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Urvashi Rautela in his kitty. (ANI)

