Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): In the coming weeks, Bollywood lovers will going to witness an interesting line-up of guests on 'Koffee with Karan' season 8.

On Friday, KJo took to Instagram and dropped the show's new teaser. And guess what? It shows stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday gracing the famous Koffee couch.

In the minor glimpse of the episode we see in the new promo, Kareena tells Alia that she's a "director's actor," to which Karan replies hilariously, "You're no one's actor. You're your own actor."

Anaya and Sara will appear together in the show. A small glimpse of Ananya and Sara's conversation with Karan was enough to catch everyone's attention as the actresses were teased about their love life.

When an asked Sara what is the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara was quick to reply, "Night Manager," the web series headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Cousins Rani and Kajol will mark their presence on the show together. In the promo, Kajol says 'humble' is not his 'middle name' and Rani promises to expose Karan.

Speaking about this season, Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar said, "Koffee with Karan holds a special corner in my heart and has emerged as an audience favourite across all seasons.

With season 8, we are brewing something special with my friends and your favourite stars. The stars are real, the stories are raw and the fun is non stop. The show drops every Thursday, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and I have some great conversations in store for all."

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

