Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): 2022 is going to be a special year for Rani Mukerji's fans as the actor's most awaited film 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' will release on May 20 next year.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' revolves around a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country. It is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios

On Tuesday, the social media team of Emmay Entertainment took to the production banner's Instagram account and shared the release update with netizens.

"With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukerji releases in theatres on - Friday, May 20th 2022," the post read.

'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' was shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India. (ANI)

