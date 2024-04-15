Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Actor Rannvijay Singha is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Prianka Singha. He dropped a video sharing how they make the occasion special and create memories.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a video where the couple can be seen enjoying the frosty snow of Kashmir.

Also Read | Rapper King to Perform In Bangladesh For the First Time On April 18.

Along with the video, he wrote a caption wishing his wife on the 10th marriage anniversary. "My love @priankasingha happy 10th Anniversary, can't believe it's been 10 years! to #forever . Satnam waheguru..#grateful #blessed #anniversary"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5xnQkfs-69/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | IPL 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Poo at MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede Stadium With Neha Dhupia and John Abraham (Watch Video).

Many of his fans reacted to the post and congratulated the stunning couple. One of them wrote, "Happy 10th anniversary @rannvijaysingha @priankasingha"

"Happy anniversary my favorites," another wrote.

Nakkul Mehta reacted to it with love and dropped heart emojis.

Previously, the 'Action Replayy' actor posted a picture with family and friends and wrote, "Blessed to have spent time with old friends and grateful for new ones. Appreciate y'all #friendslikefamily"

Rannvijay is known for MTV shows such as Roadies and the dating reality show Splitsvilla.

Recently, Rannvijay shared a funny video on his social media where he talked about his unique superpowers.The actor posted a humorous video on his Instagram account, revealing his special abilities, which resonated with many of his friends and followers.

In the video, he also joked about getting older. His entertaining content on the reel attracted considerable attention.

In the video, the Splitsvilla star showed his usual self, texting on his phone one moment and then falling asleep the next. Adding a touch of humour, he left a note in the reel saying, "At my age, I can send a message at 10:30 and be fast asleep at 10:30:10." It might be harsh, but our Mismatched 3 star just gave a reality check to everyone out there about his age.Further, he wrote a caption, "You agree this is a superpower? Tag someone who is like this.."

Talking about Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha, they tied the knot in April 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)