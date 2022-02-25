Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently won the Best Actor Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award, has credited filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for shaping him as the artiste that he has become today.

Ranveer, who has collaborated with Bhansali thrice for 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', expressed his gratitude towards the filmmaker and said, "Mr Bhansali is somebody who has shaped me as an artist more than any other creative collaborator in my entire life. I used to approach acting a certain way - I used to think 'mujhe sab pata hai, I know everything' but Mr Bhansali stripped down my constructs."

"He broke me down and he made me into ash so that I could rise from the ashes be reborn as the artist that I've grown into today. I'm indebted to him lifelong for that," continued Ranveer.

Saying that Bhansali expanded his bandwidth, Ranveer added, "He really expanded my bandwidth as an artist, my range and overhauled my understanding of the craft of acting. I'm grateful to him for everything that he has contributed towards shaping my craft. As a director, he has these wild ideas about what to do in a scene, about the characters and about the choices."

Ranveer further talked about how he has always delivered his career-best landmark performances under Bhansali.

He said, "We work well together because I'm up to explore those wild ideas of his. We keep playing off each other and coming up with new ideas and different ways to do scenes, enact scenes differently, block it differently, stage it uniquely - he's basically just found somebody who's game for any wild idea that may strike him. He truly creates with freedom and that's what I love about him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen starring in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. (ANI)

