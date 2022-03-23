Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh has left fans impressed with a series of his latest Instagram pictures.

On Wednesday, the 'Gully Boy' star took to Instagram and posted several pictures of him enjoying a good sail by the blue water.

In the pictures, he can be seen sporting a blue coloured shirt paired with white trousers and he completed his look with trendy sunglasses.

"#afternoon #sail #sunshine #love," Ranveer captioned the post.

Glimpses of Ranveer's sailing session garnered a lot of likes and comments from netizens.

"Mr. Handsome Singh," a social media user commented.

"You are so so so hot," another one wrote.

One of his fans called him "hotness ka volcano."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen starring in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. (ANI)

