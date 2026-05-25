Entertainment News | Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Singh Cheema's Show 'The Pyramid Scheme' Announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Ranvir Shorey and Paramvir Singh Cheema will be seen in key roles in a new series, 'The Pyramid Scheme'.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and written by Akshendra Mishra, The Pyramid Scheme is a drama about ambition, greed, and the risky world of quick money, as per a press note.

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Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, Ashish Raghava, Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil will also be seen in the show.

The Pyramid Scheme, set against the backdrop of culturally rich Haridwar, follows Goldy (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema), a charming and enterprising young man chasing a better life, who somehow finds himself pulled into the flashy, weirdly convincing world of pyramid marketing. As he joins hands with the grounded and deeply sincere Manoj Srivastava (portrayed by the versatile Ranvir Shorey), what begins as aspirations for a better life soon spirals into something darker, driven by greed, ambition, and betrayal.

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Speaking about the show, Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said, "Our upcoming drama The Pyramid Scheme exemplifies this. What makes this series compelling is the way it brings to life the relatable themes of ambition and aspiration, and how the pursuit of a better life can influence one's choices, both good and bad. Led by standout performances from Paramvir Singh Cheema, along with Ranvir Shorey and Shekhar Suman in striking new avatars, the narrative balances humour, drama, and emotions with authenticity and emotional depth. Our longstanding association with The Viral Fever, the creative force behind some of India's most loved and culturally resonant stories, including Panchayat, Sapne vs Everyone, Aspirants, and Gram Chikitsalay, further strengthens this unique storytelling vision, bringing yet another rooted and emotionally engaging narrative to audiences across India and worldwide when the series premieres."

The show will be out on Prime Video on June 5. (ANI)

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