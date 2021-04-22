Washington [US], April 22 (ANI): A public memorial event for the rapper DMX is scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center on April 24 that will be streamed live on YouTube, giving his fans a chance to honour him virtually.

American rapper DMX, who passed away on Friday (local time), after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose, will be honoured by his family, friends, and fans in one of the premier entertainment venues in the country, the Barclays Center, on April 24, Saturday.

DMX's family and close friends will then attend the private funeral service at a church in the New York City area on Sunday, April 25.

Although it is considered a public event, it was announced on the rapper's Instagram that health restrictions in New York will prevent anyone except close friends and family from physically attending the memorial. However, it will be streamed live on DMX's YouTube channel at 4 p.m. ET, reported Fox News.

Following this, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (local time), BET will broadcast a home going celebration live on its YouTube channel.

DMX, who rose to fame in the late 1990s, died at the age of 50 after being on life support for a week following a heart attack, his family said on April 10, the day he breathed his last.

The rapper, born Earl Simmons, had been battling drug addiction and was hospitalised in New York last week with a heart attack following a reported overdose. Upon admission, his condition was so critical that he was resuscitated and placed on life support.

The American Music Award winner was a prominent figure in the hip-hop and pop music industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His first five albums had hit the top of the Billboard album chart. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)