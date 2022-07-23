Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Rapper Kid Cudi had a terrible experience performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami recently.

Cudi left the stage mid-set after being bombarded by items thrown at him by the crowd.

Cudi was performing the fourth song of his set, "REVOFEV," when what appeared to be a bottle thrown from the crowd hit him square in the facem Variety reported.

"Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more fucking thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now," he said after the impact.

"Throw one more fucking thing on this stage and I'll walk off, I'm not fucking playing. I'm not fucking playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I'll fucking leave If I get hit with one more fucking thing, if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I'm leaving. Don't fuck with me."

Almost immediately, another water bottle was thrown at Cudi and he walked off.

Cudi replaced Kanye West at the Miami event when Ye simply "decided that he would no longer be performing".

At around the same time Cudi ended his set, Lil Durk was performing on another stage at Rolling Loud, where West -- who now goes by Ye -- made a surprise appearance. (ANI)

