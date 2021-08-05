Washington [US], August 5 (ANI): Seems like rapper T.I. is super chill about his latest arrest in Amsterdam which he is now calling "nothing more than a miscommunication".

The rapper, who was celebrating his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Tiny in Amsterdam, was arrested for using his cell phone while biking.

After his return to the US on Wednesday, he offered up a quick clarification to the incident he believes was blown way out of proportion.

"Just a slight kerfuffle, no big deal, slight miscommunication - I didn't understand his dialect because he was speaking Dutch mixed with English and I didn't recognize he was the police," he told TMZ.

He even posted a video on his Instagram handle, while in custody. In the video he said the officer was "extremely upset" but he admitted he was having a pleasant experience, adding that he was "not upset" at the mishap in Amsterdam.

He further added, "They arrested me and they didn't even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged."

Moments after he was released, T.I. went on Instagram live and chalked up the whole to the cop having a bad morning.

On their arrival to the US, the rapper and his wife said "the trip was phenomenal", despite the arrest. (ANI)

