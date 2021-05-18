Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): American rapper Clifford 'T.I.' Harris has been put under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegations of sexual assault.

According to Variety, the LAPD did not disclose further details about the probe, including whether T.I's wife, Tameka 'Tiny' Harris, is also under investigation. Steve Sadow, who is T.I. and Tiny's lawyer had released a statement to Variety and another outlet regarding the investigation that broke the news.

The story reported that an anonymous woman in L.A. met with detectives virtually in April, and detailed another accuser who allegedly filed a police report in Las Vegas, though it has not been confirmed that an investigation is taking place there.

Regarding the investigation, Sadow's statement read, "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."

The statement further talked about the story that broke the news and continued, "Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them."

Sadow concluded by adding, "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."

Since January, T.I. and Tiny have been publicly accused of engaging in sexual abuse and drugging women over the past 16 years. During a press conference in March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn detailed the allegations of six anonymous women who claimed that T.I. and Tiny abused them, including instances of drugging, rape, and kidnapping.

Blackburn then sent letters to both California and Georgia, asking them to launch investigations into the couple. Sadow strongly denied the allegations in a statement to Variety in March.

One woman had alleged that in September 2005, T.I. and Tiny drugged her drink at a hotel, with T.I. then giving her a massage and attempting to put his foot in her vagina, which she refused. She further alleged that the next thing she remembered was waking up naked on a couch in the hotel room.

Another woman alleges that when she was 17, she was offered two unknown pills by Tiny while interning at their studio in 2006. She then claims that she passed out and woke up naked with a bleeding vagina.

In March, it was announced that T.I. would not reprise his role in the upcoming third 'Ant-Man' film. As per Variety, insiders close to the project said that T.I. was never slated to return, despite the implication that the allegations against him had to do with the decision. (ANI)

