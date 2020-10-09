Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who has been accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has been charged with assault.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lanez was charged on Thursday (local time) in connection with the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Born Daystar Peterson, the 22-year-old rapper was charged with two felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm - personal use of a firearm; and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Peterson also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, according to authorities, as per the authorities.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, those charges stem from a July 12 incident where Peterson and Stallion allegedly got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. After she exited the car, Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her, authorities said.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13. If convicted as charged, Peterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. (ANI)

