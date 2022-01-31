Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Shamita Shetty has been receiving immense appreciation and praise for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 15'. Her beau and actor Raqesh Bapat also took to social media to shower her with love.

He shared an adorable picture with Shamita which was clicked post the 'Bigg Boss 15' grand finale. Alongside the image, Raqesh penned a heartfelt note in which he talked about how he is proud of Shamita's journey on the reality show.

Also Read | Michelle Williams Walks Out of the Movie Inspired by Her Former Fiance Heath Ledger's Death.

"Learning, Un learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you @shamitashetty_official. #ShaRa," he wrote.

For the unversed, Shamita was in the top 5 of 'Bigg Boss 15' and took the fourth spot. She met and fell in love with Raqesh in 'Bigg Boss OTT'. (ANI)

Also Read | Shakunthalam: Kabir Duhan Singh to Play the Role of King Asura in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Magnum Opus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)