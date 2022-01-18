Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actor Rasika Dugal celebrated her birthday on Monday with lots of food, love and comfortable PJs.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 'Mirzapur' actor shared how she had the perfect birthday with lots of delicious food.

She wrote, "It was a day full of very warm and crazzzzy wishes. People who love me also know me well... So I only received flowers and food as gifts. Starting with a warm croissant, moving to five different cakes (some baked at home with love that I could feel), covering some of my most favourite flavours (there is range there - chocolate whiskey cake to a pumpkin pie) and ending with a batch of warm homemade chocolate chip cookies which arrived late at night."

She also talked about the best way with which she ended her special day.

She added, "I spent the day in my favourite PJs, my most comfy and overused t-shirt (I think I might have had this one for 7 years) surrounded by love in the form of food... my punju upbringing knows and values this expression of love the most. A day like this deserved to end with socks, a blanket, a midnight snack (the cookies) and a film that I didn't enjoy so much... so I could even be snooty about my cinema. Best day. Thank you all for making it so so special."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika was recently seen in the BBC series 'A Suitable Boy', based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name.

She will also be leading the cast of an upcoming sports drama 'Spike', which is a working title. The series will see Rasika play a volleyball coach. (ANI)

