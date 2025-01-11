Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 18' served a dose of nostalgia for all those who love 90s cinema as Raveena Tandon appeared on the sets of the show and shared the stage with the host and Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Raveena came to the show to promote the debut film of her daughter Rasha. And seems like she had a lot of fun on the 'Bigg Boss 18' sets with Rasha and Aaman Devgan, who is Ajay Devgn's nephew.

A video from the episode online surfaced online in which Raveena and Salman can be seen dancing to the latter's hit song 'Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai' song from the film 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge'.

The particular clip left fans in awe.

"So great to see Raveena and Salman together," a social media user commented.

"They left me nostalgic," another one wrote.

Raveena and Salman share a friendly bond with each other. The two have worked together in several films such as 'Patthar Ke Phool', 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' among others.

Speaking of Rasha and Aaman's film 'Azaad', the film will hit the theatres on January 17.

'Azaad' is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film promises an emotional tale about the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, showcasing an intense journey of love, loyalty, and courage.

In a conversation with ANI, both Aaman and Rasha shared their experiences of working with horses in the film. Aaman said he had to build a strong connection with the horse for the role. The actor shared that he even spent time "sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable."

"There were many scenes with the horse. We attended workshops and classes to understand the horse's energy. We also took horse-riding lessons. I even spent time sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable. This was essential because animals don't act like humans--they won't say their lines. Understanding their energy was very important for the film," the actor shared.

Rasha expressed her love for animals and how excited she was to work with a horse in her debut.

"I think of horses as big puppies, and I love animals. When Azaad (the horse) entered the set, I immediately felt like hugging him. Working with animals in my first film was a huge deal for me."

Talking about his character, Aaman said, "The character I play is very appealing because action and rebellion are things that naturally excite a young man. Playing this role was a lot of fun. Being part of a film like this as my debut is a big deal for me."

Describing her character as "headstrong" and "fearless," Rasha added, "My character is not afraid of anyone. She knows who she is and where she comes from. She is very determined and confident." (ANI)

