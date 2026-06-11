Entertainment News | Raveena Tandon Drops Rare 'Mohra' Throwback with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bollywood nostalgia hit all the right notes after actor Raveena Tandon shared a heartwarming picture with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

The actress delighted fans by posting a recent snapshot alongside the two actors from the sets of their film 'Welcome to the Jungle', pairing it with a rare throwback photograph from the sets of the 1994 blockbuster 'Mohra'.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZZx7pjDThN/

The side-by-side images instantly transported fans back to the golden era. While the vintage photograph captured the trio during the making of 'Mohra', the new picture reflected the same camaraderie decades later.

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Sharing the images on social media, Raveena wrote, "WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE. Welcome to the fun and chaos. All the best to all of us for the trailer launch tomorrow!! Will miss all of you. Love from London (could be the title of part 2)"

The post quickly sparked excitement among fans, many of whom reminisced about 'Mohra', the cult action thriller which featured Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles alongside Raveena Tandon.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' features an extensive ensemble cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and several others.

The makers of 'Welcome To The Jungle' have released the film's highly anticipated official teaser, offering a first look at a large-scale, chaotic comedy built on meta-humour, nostalgia, and slapstick spectacle.

The teaser opens with a satirical twist on standard industry disclaimers, immediately setting a tongue-in-cheek tone. The on-screen text reads: "In the making of this film no animals were used... except for some horses and us donkeys."

The footage then transitions into a fictional film-set premise, where the ensemble cast plays characters trapped in a production environment and being paid "crores of rupees" to perform.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26. (ANI)

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