Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have started shooting for their upcoming movie 'Ghudchadi' in full swing. On Wednesday, Raveena shared a glimpse of her and Sanjay from the sets of the film.

The 'Maatr' actor took to her Instagram and shared a viral reel trend that sees people recording themselves using different camera angles. Jumping on the bandwagon, Raveena and Sanjay also tried acing the new trend.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padhukone Are Very Different Yet Similar as Dancers, Says Choreographer Kruti Mahesh.

She wrote, "On set shenanigans with @duttsanjay! Attempt 243637 #bts #ghudchadi."

Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated for the film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will hit the big screens on April 14.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Karan Patel Approached to Be the Jailor in Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show?.

For the unversed, 'Ghudchadi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi, who is donning the director's hat for the movie.

Renowned TV actor Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming rom-com that will also feature Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)